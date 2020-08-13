Water supply interruption in Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Lourdes

In an advisory, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said the water interruption will start from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon.

The City water district announced there will be a water supply interruption on Thursday afternoon, August 13, in some portions of Barangays Irawan, Sicsican, and Sta. Lourdes.

In an advisory, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said the water interruption will start from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon.

The reason for the interruption is the interconnection of a 6-inch diameter pipe along the Iratag Bridge in Brgy. Irawan. Information officer Jenn Rausa said this is to reroute the pipe in preparation for the construction of the bridge.

“Main line kasi yon and kailangan ilipat para di maapektuhan ng road construction ‘yong line,” Rausa said.

The affected areas are the following:

• Portion of Brgy. Irawan in Guinto Subdivision, NAPOCOR (DMCI), Fatima Estate Subdivision, Purok Freedom, and Maunlad Relocation Site: Villa Janer Phase 1&2 Subdivision; Visapa Subdivision

• Portion of Brgy. Sicsican in Virgin HOA, Cherry Ville, Supe Village, Medina Subdivision, Eduard’s Subdivision, Terrence HOA, Ranchero Subdivision, Sir Thomas HOA, and PASTODA HOA

• Whole Brgy. Sta. Lourdes up to Marcelo Compound, including Viet Ville and Delta P Power Plant, and Frontier Malaya, and Purok Asinan up to Tagburos Aplaya

City consumers in the affected barangays and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance and expansion activity, the PPWCD stated.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.