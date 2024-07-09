A water refilling station employee ended up in the hospital on July 7 after an accident on Hagedorn Road, Puerto Princesa City, allegedly due to intoxication.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) in their post on We R1 At Your Service, the 26-year-old man was involved in the accident around 5:56 p.m. while driving a top-down tricycle.

“Pagdating ng tropa sa nasabing lugar ay doon na rin ang ambulance at kinakarga na ang nasabing biktima na si Mark. Ayon sa naka-usap natin na si Jovanie Pineda, na kanyang kasama sa trabaho sa water refilling ay nakainom nga itong si Mark,” saad ng ACTF.

“Wag na po kasi magmaneho kapag nasa impluwensya na ng alak,” the ACTF reminded.

The top-down tricycle the man was driving crashed into the fence of a house on Hagedorn Road.