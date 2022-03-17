The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said it is not expecting a water shortage situation this year similar to past incidents, noting that water supply is still within normal capacity despite the onset of the dry season.

Jenn Rausa, PPCWD information officer, said that while Campo Uno in Barangay Irawan has a fluctuating supply due to the season, augmentation from Montible and Lapu-Lapu sources can support the water production.

“Wala na (shortage)–kaya ng Montible and Lapu-Lapu (sources), plus ang Campo Uno ay hindi pa rin naman talaga drained. Although half of March pa lang tayo and may April pa pero ‘yon, possibly bababa ang supply but not to the point na mag-implement tayo ng rationing or alert levels,” Rausa said.

It can be recalled that the water district last implemented water crisis alert levels in 2020.

- Advertisement -

Based on the latest report of water production from March 7 to 11, PPCWD recorded 650 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr) of production from Campo Uno; 297.5 m3/hr from the Montible augmentation source; and 326 m3/hr from the Lapu-Lapu augmentation source.

Campo Uno, the main water source of PPCWD’s water supply, ranges from 500 to 600 m3/hr, which is still considered the normal capacity of the source.

In previous years, Campo Uno experienced supply shortages as early as the months of January and February.

Rausa said that the reports of low water pressure from some customers are very rare.

“While these sources are expected to maintain a 24/7 operation despite the dry season, its effects can still manifest in the gradual decrease of water level. We urge our consumers to observe basic water saving tips and report to us any suspected leaks or illegal connections,” PPCWD said in a separate advisory.

On March 16, the Philippine Atmospheric and Geophysical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the dry season had begun in the country after the northeast monsoon had stopped.