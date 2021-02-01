Feb 1, 2021

Water service interruption to affect elevated areas

Feb 1, 2021 Rachel Ganancial

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has shut down a portion of its transmission line along the South National Highway in Barangay Irawan from Monday night to early Tuesday to pave way for repairs.

In an advisory, the PPCWD said the areas affected by the temporary shutdown are the barangays of Irawan, Sta. Lourdes, Tagburos, Sicsican (Dimalanta Road, Villa Ello, Rampano Road, Golden Valley), Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban (Purok New Princesa, Purok Sandiwa). These areas will experience low water pressure from 8:00 pm Monday February 1, to 5:00 am Tuesday, February 2.

PPCWD Jenn Rausa said the repair is ongoing on their transmission line near Jehova’s Witness Church and low pressure will be experienced in the rest of service area coverage of PPCWD particularly Poblacion area in elevated parts.

“We need to immediately repair the leak kasi masyadong malakas ito and kapag pinabayaan, maaaring mag-cause pa ito ng iba’t ibang problem like pwede maging cause of contamination. And it is important na walang masasayang na supply ng tubig,” information officer Jenn Rausa said.

PPCWD advised consumers in the affected and nearby to store enough water to be used during the period of maintenance.

 

Rachel Ganancial

handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.

