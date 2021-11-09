The city water district announced a water service interruption due to interconnection activity along Purok Sandiwa in Barangay Tiniguiban on November 10, Wednesday.

According to its water advisory posted Tuesday, Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said that interruption will be experienced from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

The affected areas are the whole Purok Sandiwa Area, including Hillside Resort and Marina de Bay.

It will give way to the interconnection of two inches diameter pipe for the proposed stub-out along Purok Sandiwa. PPCWD advised consumers in the affected areas to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the activity.

It also expressed apologies for the inconvenience that will be caused by the water service interruption.

Consumers may reach the city water district through numbers 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294 or send an email at ppcwater@gmail.com