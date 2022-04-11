The city water district said it has moved the schedule of its planned interruption of water services from April 7 as previously announced to April 11.

The service interruption is to give way for repairs in the water lines that are affecting water pressure in the poblacion area.

According to the updated advisory by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the supposed interruption scheduled on April 7 was moved to April 11 due to inclement weather. The interruption in water supply will be experienced from 7:00 pm on April 11 to 4:00 am on April 12.

The affected areas to experience no water pressure are Sitio Kabudlungan, Sitio Solomon, Sitio Bucana, and the rest of Barangay Iwahig, while the rest of the city proper will observe low water pressure.

The scheduled water supply interruption is for the leak repair of the 900mm diameter transmission line along the South National Highway of the city.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” advisory stated.

The city water district expressed its apology for the inconvenience and advised the public to reach their office at 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com