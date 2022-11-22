The city water district announced Tuesday a service interruption due to maintenance activity, resulting in no to low water pressure in various parts of Puerto Princesa.

It will make way for the repair of a leak in a 400mm diameter transmission line in front of the Marines’ headquarters in Brgy. Tiniguiban.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the outage will last from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

The affected barangays are Iwahig, Montible, Irawan, a portion of Sicsican (Villa Ello, Felamer Rd., Golden Valley from Sicsican Elementary School to Sicsican Cemetery), and Tiniguiban.

The rest of the city will experience low water pressure.

