Water line repairs done after emergency shutdown

The water service had been resumed by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) Monday afternoon following an unscheduled shutdown caused by a leak in its transmission line in Barangay Sicsican.

According to an earlier advisory issued by the PPCWD, a backhoe accidentally broke their new water transmission line near Caramuran bridge that required immediate repairs.

“Nag-shut off ng Montible for a while pero ni-resume na ngayon since tapos na rin ‘yong repair. Huwag lang sana mag-leak ulit,” information officer Jenn Rausa said.

As of 4:50 pm, the repair was done and the city water district said that it will monitor the water supply within Poblacion area.