Aug 24, 2020

Water line repairs done after emergency shutdown

Aug 24, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

The water service had been resumed by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) Monday afternoon following an unscheduled shutdown caused by a leak in its transmission line in Barangay Sicsican.
According to an earlier advisory issued by the PPCWD, a backhoe accidentally broke their new water transmission line near Caramuran bridge that required immediate repairs.
“Nag-shut off ng Montible for a while pero ni-resume na ngayon since tapos na rin ‘yong repair. Huwag lang sana mag-leak ulit,” information officer Jenn Rausa said.
As of 4:50 pm, the repair was done and the city water district said that it will monitor the water supply within Poblacion area.
About the Author

Rachel Ganancial

handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.

