The condition of rivers in Brooke’s Point town is still tolerable or moderate despite intermittent rains that poured early Thursday morning and lasted through the night, said Joey Herredero, the chief of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Herredero reassured residents by allaying fears of flooding, stating that they are constantly monitoring the situation and that everything is normal.

“Hindi naman masyadong malakas yung ulan kahapon, nasa light to moderate lang yung category ng ulan although medyo mahaba-habang oras umuulan pero ok pa rin naman yung mga ilog natin,” Herredero told Palawan News in a telephone interview.

“Kaninang umaga, medyo umambon pero sa ngayon wala na, medyo mahangin lang. Maulap pero sana hindi na umulan,” he added.

He further stated that the MDRRMO is on normal aleet level status while they are constantly monitoring weather condition and developments.

The town of Brooke’s Point was severely affected by heavy rains in December 2022 and January this year, leaving millions of pesos in damages to agriculture and infrastructure, and sending thousands if residents to evacuation centers.

Rainfall Advisory No. 8 released by Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), data from Quezon, Palawan Radar Staton issued at 8:00 am today sbowed Tropical Depression Dodong Southwest Monsoon (habagat) is affecting the province of Palawan that will bring “light to moderate with at times heavy (2.5-4.5 with occasional 7.5-15 liters/meter² per hour) which may continue for 2 to 3 hours and may affect nearby areas.”