The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has scheduled a water service interruption in some barangays from Thursday night to Friday morning to allow the repair of a leak in an old transmission line.

The water outage is expected to last from 8 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to a water advisory issued on Thursday, March 17.

The cause of the outage, according to the PPCWD, is the leak repair of an old transmission line with a 16-inch diameter that runs beside the national highway in front of the Petron Gas Station on Delos Reyes Road 1 in Brgy. San Pedro.

The barangays that will be affected by the interruption, include Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban, and San Pedro.

The Poblacion area will experience reduced water pressure as a result of the repair.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” PPCWD noted in its advisory.

It also expressed apology for the inconvenience that the interruption will bring to affected consumers.