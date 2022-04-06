The water district announced Thursday that service would be disrupted, resulting in low pressure to no water in the city proper due to leak repair.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Water District’s (PPCWD) advisory, the outage would begin on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. and end at 4:00 a.m. on April 8, Friday.

Sitio Kabudlungan, Sitio Solomon, Sitio Bucana, and the whole of Barangay Iwahig would be affected by the lack of water pressure. The rest of the city, on the other hand, will have low water pressure.

The water district said the interruption will allow for the leak repair of the 900 mm diameter transmission line along the South National Highway.

The city water district apologizes for any trouble this may cause area residents and encourages them to contact them by calling a 0917-310-5282 or by email at ppcwater@gmail.com for any support.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” the advisory stated.