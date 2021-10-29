The city water district announced an interconnection of transmission line work will be implemented on November 2 that would result in low pressure to loss of water supply in certain sections of Puerto Princesa proper.

According to a water notice issued by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) on Friday, the water supply outage would last from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

It would allow for the connecting of a new 900 mm diameter transmission line from Iwahig to an existing 400 mm diameter transmission line from the Campo Uno source near the Barangay Irawan bridge.

The affected areas which will experience no water service are portions of Brgy. Sicsican in Ledesma Ville, and Balay road to Sitio Apan.

It will also be felt in sections of Brgy. Sta. Monica along Reginio Avenue, including the city proper areas from Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, Maunlad, and other surrounding barangays.

The rest of the city proper will observe low pressure of water supply.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance and expansion activity,” said PPCWD.

The city water district expressed its apology for the inconvenience due to water interruption.

Meanwhile, residents from barangays of San Manuel, Milagrosa, Liwanag, and Binduyan may avail of free administrative fees amounting to P1,430 for new service connection applications.

The promo is under the PPCWD barangay Fiesta which is valid from November 1 to 30. Requirements must be submitted at PPCWD’s main office in Brgy. Sta. Monica.