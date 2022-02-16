The city water district announced a water service interruption to give way for the conduct of district metering area (DMA) activity over some areas of Barangay San Jose.

In an advisory posted by Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) on Tuesday, the service interruption will start from February 16, at 8:00 pm to 4:00 am of February 17.

The affected areas are along Darigold Road, including Kamalay Subdivision, Paduga Subdivision, Dacillo Subdivision, Abordo Subdivision, Sunrise Subdivision, Jaranilla Subdivision, Seahorse HOA in Brgy. San Jose.

The city water district advised consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said activity.

“We are always finding ways to serve you better. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the advisory noted.

