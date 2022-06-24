The city water district aims to restore the water supply by Saturday after the emergency maintenance on Friday afternoon due to a major leak in the transmission line.

The leak was discovered in the 900mm transmission line along PIADP in Barangay Iwahig, according to the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD).

The interruption resulted in low to no water pressure over different areas of the city proper, which started at 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

“Hindi kami naglagay pero target namin matapos yung repair by 5 a.m. Hopefully, wala maging problema para maka-resume by that time,” PPCWD information officer Jenn Rausa said.

- Advertisement -

Residents of Brgy. Iwahig are affected, while homeowners of the rest of the city may experience low to no water pressure.

The leak could have been the cause of intermittent water supply in some elevated areas of the city proper, particularly in Brgy. Bancao-Bancao and other nearby areas.