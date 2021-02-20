Water district to open drive thru payment service at Sta. Monica office

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) will be opening a drive-thru payment service for water consumption payments of the locals starting Monday (February 22).

Information officer Jenn Rausa said Friday that this payment method is designed to minimize physical contact between people as part of current health protocols to bring down COVID-19 infections in the city.

Rausa said the service will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 in the afternoon at the PPCWD main office in barangay Sta. Monica.

“We can see na itong drive-thru payment center will be helpful sa ating consumers especially now na may cases na naman tayo ng COVID-19 local transmission. It would lessen their exposure. May guidelines lang kaming ipatutupad like maximum of two transactions per vehicle lang tayo para ma-maintain ‘yong takbo ng mga sasakyan,” she said.

Payment for new connection, reconnection, labor charge, and other service fees will still have to be transacted inside PPCWD Office however.

PPCWD advised consumers to bring their water bill or statement of account upon payment for a faster transaction.

Vehicles such as motorcycles, bicycles, tricycles, cars, and any other small four-wheeled vehicles are allowed. Large trucks are not allowed due to space limitations.

“Nalinis na rin naman ‘yong dadaanan ng mga sasakyan and naglalagay na ngayon ng mga signage as a guide. Tapos may gate ‘yon sa likod ng office, doon ang entrance then ‘yong main gate ang exit,” she said.

