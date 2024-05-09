The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) will hold a public scoping for their proposed new transmission lines that will service northern urban barangays of the city at the AKC Country Home on Friday, May 10.

PPCWD General Manager Walter Laurel said the public scoping will be conducted to gather sentiments of residents who will be affected by the implementation of the project, particularly in barangays Sta. Lourdes, San Jose and San Manuel.

“So parang public hearing yan kung saan, papakinggan natin yung reklamo ng mga madadaanan at kung ano kung anong mga mitigating measures ang pwedeng gawin para ma-lessen yung impact ng project. Karamihan dyan yung mga may driveway, may mga bakod na malapit sa kalsada at matatamaanng construction,” Laurel said in an interview with Palawan News.

Laurel further stated that while they are still processing documents required for the project, they have started to implement portions of it litlle by little and is already 18 percent completed.

“We have started in the interior areas of San Jose and San Manuel,” he said.

The water system project involves laying of 19.5-kilometer transmission lines from Brgy. Irawan going to Sta. Lourdes worth budget of ₱341 million that will be financed out of the ₱500 million loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

Laurel further explained that the new transmission line will also serve as an alternate route because at present, the main transmission line going to the city proper is only passing through Brgy. Sicsican and Sta. Monica.

“Once this transmission line is broken, there will be no water (supply) in the city proper, so this diversion pipeline will enhance the security of our water supply,” he explained.