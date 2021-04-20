Water District suspends disconnection of services

The City Water District has decided to suspend the disconnection of service lines of consumers who have outstanding obligations for the month April, in view of the COVID-19 situation in Puerto Princesa.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) information officer Jenn Rausa said the temporary suspension will be until further notice as the management depends on the status of COVID-19 in the city.

“Iyong sa temporary suspension of disconnection, starting ‘yon this month and until further notice. Bale nakabase lang din kami sa magiging status ng COVID cases dito sa city and also ngayon, nasa ECQ ang Barangay Sta. Monica at may mga consumers pa rin na nagbabayad,” Rausa said Tuesday.

This is the third time that the PPCWD has implemented the temporary suspension of disconnecting lines due to the spike in COVID-19 cases since 2020.

“Nag-decide na rin ang management kahit na talagang since last year pa ay ilang beses na rin tayo nag-suspend ng disconnection, para kahit papaano ma-lessen na ‘yong exposure ng consumers na nagbabayad dahil naghahabol at baka maputulan. So pag-iingat na rin ito sa consumers natin, at the same time sa employees na rin,” she added.

The disconnection of service lines is usually scheduled during the last week of the month.

The city water district still accommodates transactions such as reconnection, new connections, and payments at PPCWD main office in Barangay Sta. Monica, which is one of the five barangays under enhanced community quarantine. Consumers may pay through drive-thru payment booth and payment centers, she added.

Rausa added that consumers residing within the areas under ECQ, which are barangays of San Miguel, San Pedro, Sta. Monica, San Manuel, and San Jose may pay their bills within five days from the end of ECQ implementation without penalty charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts