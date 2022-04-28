The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced that it will give a reward to anybody who can provide information that will point to possible suspects in the increasing number of meter theft cases in Puerto Princesa.

Information officer Jenn Rausa said Thursday that the water district is offering a P25,000 reward to any informant who can provide legitimate information that may lead to the identification of individuals involved in the meter theft.

As of April 25, PPCWD has recorded 111 reported cases of meter theft from different areas in the city.

The water district first received reports of lost water meters around late March, and the number of cases has continuously increased since.

- Advertisement -

“Since last month kasi diba sunod-sunod na talaga yung meter theft, and yung efforts na ginagawa namin sa office tuloy-tuloy naman para mahuli itong mga nagnanakaw. May roving team tayo since the start of theft incidences, may coordination din with the local authorities, pero wala pa rin tayong exact lead,” Rausa said.

“So nag-decide tayo na hopefully sa pag-announce natin na may reward, meron na makapagbibigay ng concrete information kung sino ba itong mga nagnanakaw ng metro,” she added.

General manager Walter Laurel agreed to the reward system that the PPCWD employees’ association came up with.

Rausa said PPCWD is closely working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to identify possible suspects, which they fear would lead to a continuous increase in cases if they are not caught.

The meter theft cases also bring losses to the city water district and inconvenience to consumers as it interrupts their water supplies. The PPCWD also had to assign a team to monitor the areas of concern instead of being tasked to do other important duties, Rausa added.

Rausa previously mentioned that a water meter costs roughly P2,000 and the consumer is charged for it once they apply for water service.

“Syempre hangga’t hindi nahuhuli, nandyan pa rin ‘yong chance na magkakaron pa rin ng incidences ng ganito. Ang laki ng effect sa amin kasi syempre losses namin yung mga nawawalang metro, and imbis na nananahimik yung connection ng consumer, naistorbo pa dahil nagkaron ng interruption sa supply nila,” she said.