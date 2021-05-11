Water district extends temporary closure of main office

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has extended the temporary closure of its main office in Barangay Sta. Monica, for disinfection of its premises as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the city water district announced Tuesday that the suspension of operation will be extended from May 10 to May 13. Office transactions including the payment of water bills at the payment center and drive-thru payment booth will resume on May 14, Friday.

PPCWD information officer Jenn Rausa said in a text message that the disinfection is in compliance with the orders from the City Incident Management Team (IMT).

“Payment center sa NCCC and Lacao ay open for payment transactions and other frontline services,” she said.

The advisory added that the city water district’s maintenance team will be on standby even though the operation is temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, Rausa said there are no further instructions yet if the disconnection of service lines will resume this May after its temporary suspension in April as a measure because of the COVID-19 situation in Puerto Princesa.

This is the third time that the water district implemented suspension of disconnecting service lines due to a spike in COVID-19 cases since 2020. Disconnection is usually scheduled during the last week of every month.

