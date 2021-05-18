Water district extends suspension of service disconnection

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced that the suspension of the disconnection of service lines of consumers who have outstanding obligations will be extended until further notice, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

City water district information officer Jenn Rausa said the suspension of disconnection will remain until further notice, to limit the number of consumers rushing to pay during the disconnection period. It is also their measure to comply with the health protocol within their premises.

“Kapag kasi disconnection period, marami talagang tao rito sa office or sa payment centers,” she said in a text message.

The PPCWD started to temporarily suspend the disconnection in the month of April and Rausa said that they could not deny its effect on the finances of PPCWD.

“We cannot deny naman na may effect talaga ito sa finances natin, sa ilang buwan na may ganito tayong implementation bumababa rin ‘yong collection efficiency natin. Kapag kasi disconnection date noong normal operation pa, diyan ‘yan mataas ang collection natin pero kapag ganito na meron tayong ‘no disconnection’ notice, may mga consumers talaga na hindi nagbabayad, and we understand that, baka wala rin talaga silang capacity for now,” she added.

Rausa added that payment centers of PPCWD are still open for those who would like to pay their monthly bills, even with the temporary suspension of disconnection.

This is the fourth time that PPCWD implemented the suspension of disconnecting service lines since 2020 due to the COVID-19 and to protect its employees and consumers.

The disconnection of service lines is usually scheduled during the last week of the month.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts