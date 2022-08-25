- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district announced a supply interruption on Thursday night to affect service areas in the city proper due to maintenance activity.

In a water advisory posted by Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will start from Thursday night (August 25) at 8 p.m. to Friday early morning (August 26) at 4 a.m.

The water supply will be cut off in the barangays of Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban, and San Pedro. The rest of the city proper will have a low-pressure supply.

It will give way to the leak repair of a 16-inch diameter line in front of Budget Home Depot in Brgy. San Pedro.

The PPCWD advised consumers to store water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity. Residents in affected areas may reach the city water district through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com

