The water district announced a service interruption for a leak repair, affecting supply in different areas of the city proper.

According to the announcement posted by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will start on Thursday night, April 20, at 7 p.m. and will last until 4 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

The areas that will experience no water supply are the barangays of Iwahig, Montible, Irawan, San Pedro, a portion of Sicsican (Rampano Rd., Felamer Rd., Golden Valley), and a portion of Tiniguiban (New Princesa, Purok Sandiwa). The entire city proper will experience low water pressure during the interruption.

PPCWD said service interruption is necessary to repair a leak in a 900mm diameter transmission line along the mangrove area in South National Highway, Brgy. Irawan.

Consumers residing in the affected areas are advised to store water for use during the maintenance activity. PPCWD encourages the public to connect through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, or ppcwater@gmail.com.

