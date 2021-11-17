The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced Wednesday a water service interruption on Thursday afternoon, November 18, in some areas of Barangay San Jose for an installation activity.

In a water advisory released by the PPCWD, it said the interruption is scheduled on November 18, from 1-5 p.m.

The affected areas are Tambis Road, PPCGEA Employees Village, St. Mary HOA Subdivision, Martinez Road, Villegas HOA, and Kalamansi Road.

The service interruption will give way to the installation of stub-out at Central Bank in the barangay. PPCWD previously explained that stub-out is where the meter of the water line is connected.

Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the activity.

Residents in the affected areas may reach the city water district through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294 or email at ppcwater@gmail.com