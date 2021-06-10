Water district announces service interruption in some barangays

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced an emergency system shut-off of an old transmission line that will result in low-pressure to no water in some areas in the city from Thursday evening to Friday early morning.

Information officer Jenn Rausa explained that the PPCWD team needs to repair a leak on a 2-inch diameter pipeline along the national highway in Barangay Sicsican.

“Dahil sa tagal na ng linya na ‘yon kaya nagkaroon ng leak. Maliit na line lang naman kaso somewhat connected ito sa transmission line kaya need ng shut-off,” Rausa said in a text message.

The system shut-off will result in no water flow in affected areas from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. while elevated areas of the city will experience low-pressure to no water.

Areas affected are barangays Irawan and Sta. Lourdes, the upper portion of South National Highway, some parts of Brgy. Sicsican in Ledesma Ville and Golden Valley, Tagburos Highway starting from Tagburos Aplaya to Marcelo Compound, and Purok Sandiwa in Brgy. Tiniguiban.

PPCWD advised consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance and expansion activity.

