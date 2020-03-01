Water crisis looms in El Nido

Economic enterprise and development officer Rene Acosta said El Nido is now under Water Crisis Alert Level 1 because of the decreasing level of water supply from their two pumping stations.

EL NIDO, Palawan — The El Nido Water and Sanitation System (ENWSS) is calling on residents in this town to conserve water amidst a looming crisis due to the continuous decline of supply from sources.

Economic enterprise and development officer Rene Acosta said El Nido is now under Water Crisis Alert Level 1 because of the decreasing level of water supply from their two pumping stations.

Acosta said the only pumping station that is still delivering enough supply is the one located in Maligaya.

“Okay pa naman ang supply ng tubig… pero datin nasa 100 percent, now 80 percent na lang ang production,” Acosta said, explaining that the decline is also due to an increase in demand.

Waterworks superintendent Eduardo Orquista Jr. said residents who are now experiencing low water pressure to no water are those dwelling on higher grounds.

He said they have been advised to save water in receptacles and containers.

“Ang mga medyo mababa, medyo pabor sa kanila, pero yong nasa mataas, medyo nawawalan na sila ng tubig dahil mababa na ang pressure na nare-release natin,” Orquista said.

Acosta also added that part of the reason why the water service is poor is the national road widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Nagagawaan naman natin ito ng paraan although sa repair period natin, nakakaranas sila ng water interruption pero sinisikap naman namin na agad maisaayos din ang kanilang water supply,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Bayan of El Nido has authorized mayor Edna Gacot-Lim to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the provincial government of Palawan to utilize the Bulalacao Water System to respond to the situation.

Acosta said as soon as everything has been done, they will start connecting to the water system.

“Sa ngayon, nasa proseso na kami sa pagkokonek dito, if ma-okay na more or less by next week, then..babalik na rin sa normal ang suplay ng ating tubig. Kasalukuyang nasa walong litro bawat segundo ang pinakakawalang tubig ng ENWSS para sa humigit kumulang 500 na mga konsumidores nito,” he said.

