Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said the recent incident near Ayungin Shoal proved that the Chinese vessels that have been swarming the West Philippine Sea were indeed militia vessels merely disguised as fishing boats and have been taking orders from Chinese authorities.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, in a press briefing last Thursday, said the Chinese militia vessels’ sole intensions in the area is to harass Philippine vessels in WPS.

“One good thing that came out in that incident is that, as we suspected, the militia are not really Chinese fishing vessels. First of all, as we have observed them, we don’t see any fishing activities so our suspect is that they are militia vessels,” Carlos said.

“The incident last weekend showed that our suspicion might be true. How to confirm that, we are still working on but their actions show that they seem to be taking orders from the Chinese Coast Guard,” he added.

Carlos said that as of August 9, the number of foreign vessels encroaching WPS has once again grown to a large number, with majority of them belonging to China.

“In terms of the number of militia, in Ayungin, there is only one left but during the incident, ang monitored ay dalawa but there were actually 12 militia vessels there aside from six CCG vessels.

But as far as the entire WPS, based on our last monitoring, close to 500 or more than 400. But that is just an estimate because there might be duplication of sightings,” he said.

“Last monitoring was just yesterday. In mischief reef alone, there were 191. Around 85 percent are Chinese vessels,” he added.