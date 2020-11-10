Watch out for 11.11 Festival Sale at SM Puerto Princesa

Enjoy great deals when you get #FirstDibsAtSM on your holiday gift-giving needs on November 11, 2020, at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Holiday shopping soon? You’re in for a good treat this #1111ShopFestAtSM!

Enjoy great deals when you get #FirstDibsAtSM on your holiday gift-giving needs on November 11, 2020, at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Only P11 Delivery Charge

Order from delivery partners of SM City Puerto Princesa for just P11 delivery fee with no minimum purchase required.

But if you order via Your City Shopper – either thru http://gosm.link/SMPU_OrderForm or 09519534508 from 12 PM to 1 PM, your delivery is free!

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No.: FTEB-108100 series of 2020.

Pre-Holiday Sale at Miniso

Shop for Christmas presents early with Miniso! Catch the 11.11 Pre-Holiday Sale here at Miniso SM City Puerto Princesa!

Get up to 70% OFF on your favorite We Bare Bears*, Marvel*, and Adventure Time* items that will go on sale at Miniso on November 11, 2020.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No.: FTEB-108334 series of 2020.

11% off at The SM Store

Get 11% OFF* at #TheSMStore Puerto Princesa or #SMCallToDeliver this November 11. Check out their catalog here: bit.ly/thesmstorecatalog.

Shop now via SM Call To Deliver #143SM (#14376) or thru Viber: bit.ly/JoinSMViber.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106345 Series of 2020.

SM Shopping Stories

Tune in to your favorite influencers in their live video selling sessions and get a chance to win exciting prizes.

Follow the viral Kap Russell Facebook Page for some great finds at various stores at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Don’t forget to practice #SafeMallingAtSM. SM City Puerto Princesa observes strict measures to ensure a safe #ShopAtSM experience.

For more updates, visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.