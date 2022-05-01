Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area Part 1 will premiere on June 24th, featuring six action-packed episodes.

Netflix has also released a new poster that finally unveils the mask that will disguise the identities of the thieves, which is also the primary aesthetic of the series.

In the previously released teaser, the Professor was shown examining a variety of masks, including the original iconic Dali disguise. The trailer ended just as viewers were ready to see which one he chose, arousing their curiosity and heightening their attention.

The mystery is ultimately answered in the poster, which depicts the Korean traditional Hahoe Mask — a face with a large empty smile – along with the premiere date.

WATCH! Here’s a sneak peek at what this installment of the world’s ‘greatest heist’ has in store.

The bloodstains dispersed on one side of the white mask, on the other hand, create yet another question, suggesting that this robbery may also involve life-threatening overturns.

La Casa de Papel, which has won the hearts of international viewers and spawned a passionate audience, has been reincarnated in Korea — with a fresh set in the Joint Economic Area, where the Korean Peninsula is preparing for reunification.

This adaptation has already created excitement with its formidable cast to play the characters from the original series: Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), Berlin (Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon), and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).