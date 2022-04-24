2 Good 2 Be True, a drama romantic comedy starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, is among the new shows streaming on Netflix in May.

According to a recent announcement by ABS-CBN, Netflix will make it available for 72 hours on May 13 before it is available on free and paid television.

The new Netflix shows next month include Stranger Things 4, The Sound of Magic starring Ji Chang Wook, the Rebel Wilson starrer Senior Year, A Perfect Pairing starring Victoria Justice, the series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer, the new Spanish YA mystery Welcome to Eden, anime Vampire in the Garden, star-studded comedy The Pentaverate, the second season of Bling Empire, the Filipino series Legal Wives, the third volume of Love, Death & Robots, and the Korean drama Welcome to Wedding Hell.

- Advertisement -

The Sound of Magic is the South Korean adaptation of the Naver webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-kwon. Ji Chang Wook will top bill the series with Choi Sung-eun and Hwang In-youp.

It tells the narrative of Yoon Ah-yi, who has lost her dream, and Na Il-deung, who is forced to dream until Lee Eul, a mysterious magician, emerges in front of them both.

The Perfect Pairing, which stars Victoria Justice, is about a tough food critic who forgot her identity and falls in love with a local winemaker in the dead of winter. But she could lose everything if the truth about her identity is revealed.

All dates are subject to change without prior notice.