The fourth season of Stranger Things will premiere on May 27, and Netflix has released the first eight minutes as a teaser for dedicated fans of the dark and exciting series.

Netflix also announced the episode count for each of the season’s two volumes: the first volume, which will launch next week, will contain seven episodes, while the second volume, which will air on July 1, will contain two episodes.

The season will pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought disaster and fear to Hawkins. The group of friends is separated for the first time as a result of the aftermath, and negotiating the complexity of high school has not made matters any simpler.

At this time of greatest vulnerability, a new and horrific supernatural menace emerges, posing a gruesome puzzle that, if answered, could put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

It stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

The cast is rounded up by Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).