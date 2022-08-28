- Advertisement by Google -

The upcoming science fiction adventure film Slumberland, which stars American actor Jason Momoa, will transport his fans to a surreal fresh setting, a fantasy world where precocious Nemo and her quirky friend Flip embark on a brand-new journey of a lifetime.

Another thrilling comic strip-based film, Slumberland, will be available to stream on Netflix on November 18. Francis Lawrence directed it, and David Guion and Michael Handelman wrote the screenplay. Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Kyle Chandler will all appear in it.

It is a film based on Winsor McCay’s short story Little Nemo in Slumberland.

Young Nemo’s (Barkley) idyllic life in the Pacific Northwest is completely upended when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but socially awkward uncle Phillip (Chris O’Dowd) following the unexpected loss of her father Peter (Chandler) at sea.

WATCH: Slumberland teaser trailer

By day, she finds her new school and routine challenging, but at night, she meets Flip (Momoa), a rough-around-the-edges but endearing outlaw who quickly becomes her partner and guide, thanks to a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland.

She and Flip soon find themselves on an amazing journey through dreams and retreat from nightmares, during which Nemo starts to feel hopeful that she will one day be reunited with her father.

The first teaser images for the movie have been made available by Netflix, and one of them features Momoa and Barkley riding a humongous duck off to a dreamy location.

The teaser trailer for the film, which runs for 1:14 minutes, can be viewed on Netflix’s YouTube channel. It begins with Barkley asking her father for a story and hearing him tell her about a place she can only imagine.

The next scene is a montage of segments of the film put together, with Barkley seeing herself being carried away on her bed and running at sea toward a lighthouse with bright lights.

“Welcome to my world, kid!” Momoa told her, showing her Slumberland. She is also seen with a stuffed animal toy pig companion who tags along on all of their wanderings.

The film is produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Francis Lawrence. The film also stars Weruche Opia, India De Beaufort, and Humberly Gonzalez.

