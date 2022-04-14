“You’ve broken everything. Your suffering is almost at an end.”

The wait is almost over for fans of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things as its fourth season is premiering this coming May.

On April 12, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the fourth season, dubbed “Stranger Things 4,” to give viewers a preview of what mysteries they might expect.

It highlights the Battle of Starcourt, which resulted in the death of school bully-turned-martyr Billy Hargrove and the apparent death of Eleven’s adopted father, Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper.

Six months have passed since the battle that terrorized and destroyed Hawkins.

- Advertisement -

The group of friends is split for the first time as they deal with the aftermath — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. A new and terrifying supernatural menace emerges at this most vulnerable time, posing a horrible puzzle that, if answered, could ultimately put an end to the Upside Down’s horrors.

The teaser outlines how they tried to appear normal but found it impossible.

Returning character Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) may be heard explaining their departure from the fictional little midwestern hamlet Hawkins in Indiana, where they may be safe.

Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) then emerges, appearing to be touching an enigmatic box.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The scene shifts seconds later to an aircraft hovering with lights, followed by his warning that a war is on the horizon and their remaining friends in Hawkins are stuck in the eye of a storm.

“Without you, we can’t win this war,” Dr. Owens said.

The fourth season will be presented in two parts, the first on May 27, 2022 (in the Philippines) and the other five weeks later on July 1, 2022.

Stranger Things has won over 65 awards and received 175 nominations since its debut in 2016, including Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many more. The three-time Emmy Award nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 accumulating 582 million view hours, ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Duffer Brothers created Stranger Things, which is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The series is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Starring: Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner)

Additional Cast Members: Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel)