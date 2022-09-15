- Advertisement by Google -

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday pushed for the full implementation of waste-to-energy technology as a solution to power shortage.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy which he chairs, Tulfo said aside from solving energy shortage, the full implementation of the technology under Republic Act 9513 or Renewable Act of 2008 will also solve waste disposal problems.

In response, Department of Energy (DOE) Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan said the technology is actually being implemented in Payatas, Quezon City wherein garbage is burned and generated gas that is now being used as fuel.

Marasigan said the project must be supported by the local government units (LGU) who will identify a specific place to be used for the carbonization process.

“Nagawa na po ito sa Payatas, pero kailangan ang tulong ng LGU, hindi naman po kasi pwede ang direct combustion kasi bawal sa Clean Air Act , dapat ang LGU ang pagtukoy ng specific place at malaking tulong ito sa garbage disposal (It was already implemented in Payatas, Quezon City but we need the assistance of LGU. We cannot directly burned the garbage since it is a violation of the Clean Air Act. The LGU must identify the place and it is a big help to garbage disposal),” Marasigan told the panel.

He said the DOE is also studying the possibility of using ocean energy, wave energy, and tidal power as other sources of alternative energy.

Tulfo assured Marasigan that his committee will support the DOE project. (PNA)

