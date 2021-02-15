Washee-Washee Club holds blood donation drive on Valentine’s Day

The social club invited different government agencies in the province to participate under its theme ‘DUGO NATING NABAWAS, DUGTONG BUHAY BUKAS’ at SM Puerto Princesa.

Club president Cedric Caabay said Washe-Washee invited different government agencies in the province to participate under the theme “Dugo Nating Nabawas, Dugtong Buhay Bukas”. The event was held at the SM City Puerto Princesa.



“Nasa tamang panahon dahil sa pandemic na dinaranas natin ngayon, napag-isipan namin na kailangang-kailangan ng dugo ng mga pasyente natin lalo na ‘yong mga naging biktima ng sakit dito sa ating probinsya. Kaya napag-isipan namin na mas kailangan ng dugo, maraming humihingi ng tulong sa atin, ito ang una namin na inisip na project (for 2021),” he said.

Caabay thought at first that the club might encounter problems with required health protocols such as social distancing, but the willingness of the agencies they have partnered with to cooperate has motivated the club to push through with the activity.

“Itinaon na rin namin sa Valentine’s Day para nandoon ang pagmamahal namin sa mga nangangailangan, maisi-share namin. Actually, in partnership with Red Cross and SM, pinahiram sa atin ang lugar na ito for free para na rin mas komportable ang donors,” he said.

He added that this is the first activity of the club since 2020 due to restrictions in movement under community quarantine status.

“Ang gusto lang namin iparating na ang Washee-Washee ay hindi lang social club kung hindi civic organization na willing tumulong sa mga nangangailangan. Ito ay unang-una namin ginawa ngayong taon. Since last year wala naging civic project, ito ang kauna-unahan and we are hoping na within this year ay magkakaroon pa kami ng ibang civic projects,” he said.

Among its partners in the blood donation drive were the office of 2nd District Palawan Rep. Cyrille “Beng” Abueg-Zaldivar, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), provincial and city police offices, Philippine Eagle and Freemansonry in Palawan, 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, Rotary Club Puerto Princesa Chapter, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Palawan Eagle, and Western Command 4th ARCen and 4th AFWR.

