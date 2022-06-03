Due to the influence of a weak southwest monsoon in the West Philippine Sea, some parts of the country will experience warm and humid conditions.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja also reported Saturday that a ridge of high-pressure area (HPA) or anti-cyclone was sighted east of Luzon, affecting the island’s center and southern regions.

“Kaya naman mas kakaunti ang mga pag-ulan at konti ang kaulapan,” Estareja said.

Cloud clusters have been observed too in the southern region of Eastern Visayas, which is likely to produce rainfall.

The whole Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Group of Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ridge of the HPA and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the Southeast to the South will prevail over the whole Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Isalnds), and Occidental Mindoro with light to moderate seas.