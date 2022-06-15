The weather bureau said some parts of the country will experience warm and humid weather towards noontime and cloudy skies with chances of rains in the afternoon.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said overcast skies will prevail in central and southern Luzon due to localized thunderstorms, while the easterlies are affecting the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao.

In central and northern Luzon, a ridge of high-pressure area (HPA) or anti-cyclone is predominant, she also said.

“Wala rin tayong namamataan na sama ng panahon na maaaring makaapekto sa ating area of responsibility,” Castañeda said.

- Advertisement -

“Sa buong bahagi ng Luzon, kasama na dyan ang Metro Manila, ay magiging maaliwalas ang panahon. Medyo mainit sa bandang tanghali at mas mataas pa rin yong mga tsansa ng pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat sa dakong hapon at gabi,” she added.

The whole Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail over the whole Visayas while from Southeast to South will prevail over Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with light to moderate seas.