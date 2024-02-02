A 28-year-old fisherman ranked most wanted person at the provincial level was apprehended by authorities on February 1, in Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay.

Alias Ed was arrested by personnel from Taytay MPS in collaboration with PIU Palawan PPO, 2nd PMFC, and 401st MC, RMFB 4B.

It was based on a warrant dated November 09, 2023, issued by Taytay Family Court Branch 14 Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo.

The suspect faces charges for Statutory Rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Art. 266-B of the RPC, as amended by R.A 11648.

At present, the suspect is in the custody of Taytay MPS for proper documentation and disposition.