Local authorities apprehended wanted individuals in separate law enforcement operations conducted region-wide on March 25.

The Busuanga Municipal Police Station facilitated the arrest of “Lilo,” a resident of Brgy. 2, apprehended in Brgy. Salvacion, based on an arrest warrant for reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide and damage to property.

“Joshua” from Brgy. Poblacion, Aborlan, Palawan, was arrested by the Aborlan Municipal Police Station for a violation of Section 77 of PD 705 or the Forestry Code, with bail set at PhP40,000.00.

In Bataraza, Palawan, “Artchie” from Sitio Baribe, Brgy. Tabud, was apprehended for violation of RA 9175, or the Chainsaw Act of 2002, through a joint operation involving various local police units.

“Jomar,” a resident of Taytay, Palawan, was apprehended in Brgy. Liminancong, Taytay, for violating Provincial Ordinance No. 819, as amended by Provincial Ordinance No. 1643.

The arrested individuals are currently under police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate courts for legal proceedings.