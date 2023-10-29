A joint law enforcement operation led to the capture of an individual wanted in Aborlan for committing violence against women and children on Friday, October 27.

The individual’s arrest was sanctioned by a warrant from Branch 50 of the Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, under Judge Bayani Usman.

The operation involved personnel from Aborlan Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Platoon of the 1st Mobile Force Company, PMFC, and staff from Quezon MSBC-NARRA MLET.

The apprehended individual, whose name was not released by the police under a new policy, is now under the care of Aborlan MPS.