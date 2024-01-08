Law enforcement authorities arrested the second-ranked regional most wanted person for rape, known by the alias Eric, on Monday, January 8, in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The operation was jointly conducted by personnel from the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Division MIMAROPA (PALCIT-RID), PIU Palawan PPO, Brooke’s Point MPS, and 401st MC, RMFB, in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point.

Previously a fugitive, Eric faced arrest based on a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of Branch 14, Family Court, Taytay, Palawan, for charges of statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(D) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 11648.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Taytay MPS, awaiting further legal proceedings.