Law enforcement authorities apprehended a person wanted for theft on September 21, 2023, at Sitio Banisi, Brgy. Iraan, Rizal, Palawan.

Arrested was Johari Rito Bulahan,32, aka “Butchoy”, a resident of Brgy. Iraan, Rizal, Palawan. This arrest was carried out by the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) based on a warrant of arrest (WOA) dated May 2, 2016 issued by Presiding Judge Hon. Paul B. Jagmis, Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 95, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The warrant was issued in connection with a case of theft with recommended bail of P20,000.