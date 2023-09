Authorities apprehended a wanted person on Monday, September 25 in Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, Palawan

Ramon Obena Garcia, 56, a subject of an arrest warrant for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, was arrested through a collaborative operation involving Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), PIT-Palawan, and Maritime 2nd Special Operations Unit-BALABAC.