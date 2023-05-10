A. 35-year-old mechanic who is wanted by the police for qualified theft has been arrested in Barangay Sicsican in the city.

Darwin Sanchez, a resident of Brgy. San Jose, was apprehended on May 9 through a joint operation of Bataraza MPS, Police Station 2, Barangay Irawan, and PIU, Palawan PPO.

The operation was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest dated August 23, 2022, issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the RTC for the crime of qualified theft under Article 310 in relation to Article 309 of the Revise Penal Code as amended by Section 81 of the Republic Act 10951, docketed under CC Number 22-01322-BAT.

The suspect has a recommended bail of P40,000.

After the arrest, the accused was immediately brought to the custody of Bataraza MPS for proper disposition.

