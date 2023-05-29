Police authorities arrested over the weekend two wanted persons from Antique and Camarines Norte.

Jimmy Oladio Canja aka “Ipil”, 40, listed among the top 10 most wanted person of Antique was arrested Saturday in Brgy. Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan by personnel of the Aborlan Municipal Police Station together with Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Provincial Highway Patrol Team Palawan, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, PRO MIMAROPA Regional Intelligence Division. and Naval Intelligence Security Group West.

Canja was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 64 in Bugasong, Antique for the non-bailable crime of murder.

Meanwhile, 46-year-old Warlito Ojeda Talavera, a resident of Daet, Camarines Norte, wanted for direct assault and attempted homicide apprehended during a law enforcement operation conducted by personnel from Cuyo Municipal Police Station, in collaboration with Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit and Daet Municipal Police Station, Camarines Norte PPO. by Palawan police around 6:35 in the afternoon on May 27 in Brgy. Tenga-Tenga, Cuyo, Palawan.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 2 in Daet, Camarines Norte. Talavera faces charges of Attempted Homicide, with a recommended bail amounting to P36,000.00.

Talavera also has a pending warrant of arrest issued by the Municipal Trial Court, Branch 1 in the same locality, for the crime of Direct Assault. The recommended bail for this case amounts to P18,000.00.

