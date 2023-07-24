Personnel of Police Station 2 apprehended a wanted individual in Purok Anonang, Barangay Sicsican in Puerto Princesa City for the crime of theft.

The arrest took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 23, when law enforcement officers located and apprehended Ariel Handog, also known as “Aye,” a 38-year-old mason and carpenter, and a resident of the same purok.

The apprehension was carried out based on a warrant of arrest dated March 25, 2015, which was issued by Judge Ma. Theresa Mangcucang of the Municipal Trial Courts in Cities, 4th Judicial Region, Puerto Princesa City.

The warrant was issued in connection with Criminal Case No. 21128, charging Handog with the crime of theft. The court recommended a bail bond amounting to P20,000.