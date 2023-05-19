Two wanted fishermen were arrested in Barangay Catep, Dumaran, for violating the country’s fisheries code, the provincial police reported.

They were identified as Arwin Navarro, 36, and Gilbert Agawin, 43, both residents of the said barangay.

They were taken into custody by law enforcement authorities based on a warrant issued on April 14, this year, by Judge Leah Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 164 in Roxas.

They were wanted for violating Section 92 (b) of Republic Act (RA) 10654 docketed under CC Number ROX-23(4)-43185-DM, with a recommended bail of P60,000 each.

The section Navarro and Agawin allegedly violated states that it is illegal for any individual to possess explosives, noxious, or poisonous substances for the purpose of illegal fishing. In cases of administrative liability, the offender will face penalties, including the confiscation of their catch and fishing gear.

Additionally, an administrative fine will be imposed, which is five times the value of the catch or a specific amount depending on the scale of fishing operations. The fine ranges from P10,000 for municipal fishing to P1,000,000 for large-scale commercial fishing.

If found guilty of violating this provision, both may face imprisonment ranging from six months to two years.

About Post Author