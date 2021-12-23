AFTERMATH: In Barangay Bahile, a group of men attempt to retrieve a tricycle that has fallen from an elevated section of the road in Barangay Bahile in Puerto Princesa City. Fortunately, it did not fall on a nearby residence. (Palawan News photo)

Typhoon “Odette” has left numerous Palawan residents homeless and in need of essentials. Thanks to restored cellular reception and internet connection, various concerned citizens have mounted efforts to help typhoon victims. Here are some relief drives we have compiled for those who wish to donate or contribute.

  1. Project Ambagan
    Project Ambagan is Palawan News’ ad hoc donation drive that is activated during calamities. The drive is accepting cash donations through GCash (Mia Rose Almodal – 09073523607; Redempto Anda – 09192204782) and in-kind donations that can be dropped of at the Palawan News office at Mercado de San Miguel.
  2. Ahon Palaweño
    The youth-led organization that was formed during Typhoon “Maring” has activated its donation drive anew for the benefit of Odette’s victims. They are accepting cash donations through GCash (Ferndale Franco – 09177740407) and in-kind donation (canned goods, hygiene kits, clothes, sanitizers). For in-kind donations, message the Ahon Palaweño Facebook page.
  3. Project Happiness’ Donation Drive
    This donation drive is organized by communty workers of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) Office. They are accepting cash through the following channels
    GCash: Donna Jean Genilan, 09055025200
    Union Bank account: Jan David Quintero
    109426511736
    In-kind donations may be dropped off at the PPUR Office at Mendoza Park. There will also be a busking event on Thursday, December 23, at the PPUR Office to encourage more to help and donate.
  4. Oplan Kaagapay x Tarabiangan Para sa Tangay
    This donation drive, also regularly activated during calamities, is organized by the JCI Puerto Princesa Oil and JCI Philippines. Cash and in-kind donations are accepted. Visit JCI Puerto Princesa Oil’s Official Facebook page for more details on where to drop off donations or GCash numbers.
  5. Tarabangan sa Palawan
    This donation drive will run from December 20-27 and is based in El Nido town. They are currently calling for donations so they can set up community kitchens in Roxas, Taytay, and Araceli. Cash donations can be coursed through the following accounts:
    GCash: Nouvelle Tan Dasalla – 09491518380
    Bank of the Philippine Islands
    Nouvelle Tan Dasalla – 1519421395
