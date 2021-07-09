Walking together with Bata and Childhaus

As part of its “Let’s Walk Together” initiative, Bata Philippines provided milk to impoverished children with cancer at The Center for Health Improvement and Life Development (CHILD) Haus.

On Friday sales from August to September 2020, it promised P50.00 for every pair costing P999 above. Juris Soliman of the SM Foundation and Arlyn Guanlao of Bata Philippines present the gift to Jeanette Cu of CHILD Haus and the children.