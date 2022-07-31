- Advertisement by Google -

GMA 7 star Alden Richards, AlDub’s other half, reacted to Maine Mendoza’s Instagram news of her engagement to actor-politician Arjo Atayde with a heart.

AlDub fans all around the world went to Twitter once again to respond to the news, making AlDub the 6th Trending Topic in the Philippines on July 29.

AlDub fan @bella1999754505 tweeted “My 2015 self can’t handle the pain 💔🤧 #Aldub” along with Maine’s and Arjo’s photo.

“I’m so happy for @mainedcm totoo yun, i wish her all the best. Pero paano mag move on? 🥹💔 my #ALDUB heart.” said @jaycee_manalac

Twitter user @luckymissbigwin reminisced one of Maine’s Instagram post dedicated to Alden. “i admit i have my #aldub phase too, and this one is my fave ig post bc it was a heartfelt message 🥺”even if we end up being together, or not that spot is yours—forever” 🥺”

“Di ako nagsisising naging #Aldub fan ako. It was a wonderful experience filled w/ happy memories. Hindi man sila naging sa huli, sigurado ako that they will have a special place in their hearts for each other. Their paths crossed for a reason. Hugs #ADNFAM 💚 #ALDUBatADNAlamin ” @troobie_md tweeted.

Maine, also known as “Yaya Dub”, rose to fame back-to-back with Alden in the improve split screen romance series KalyeSerye of the longest running noontime show Eat Bulaga.

The extraordinary loveteam created social media history when their followers produced #AlDubEBTamangPanahon the most-used hashtag within 24 hours, collecting 41 million tweets.

