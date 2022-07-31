PHENOMENAL LOVE TEAM. Screenshot of the record-breaking AlDub Tamang Panahon episode of Eat Bulaga, the first live noontime program broadcast without a commercial break, which attracted 41 million tweets in a single day and packed the Philippine Arena. (Eat Bulaga Youtube Channel)
- Advertisement by Google -

GMA 7 star Alden Richards, AlDub’s other half, reacted to Maine Mendoza’s Instagram news of her engagement to actor-politician Arjo Atayde with a heart.

AlDub fans all around the world went to Twitter once again to respond to the news, making AlDub the 6th Trending Topic in the Philippines on July 29.

AlDub fan @bella1999754505 tweeted “My 2015 self can’t handle the pain 💔🤧 #Aldub” along with Maine’s and Arjo’s photo.

“I’m so happy for @mainedcm totoo yun, i wish her all the best. Pero paano mag move on? 🥹💔 my #ALDUB heart.” said @jaycee_manalac

- Advertisement -

Twitter user @luckymissbigwin reminisced one of Maine’s Instagram post dedicated to Alden. “i admit i have my #aldub phase too, and this one is my fave ig post bc it was a heartfelt message 🥺”even if we end up being together, or not that spot is yours—forever” 🥺”

“Di ako nagsisising naging #Aldub fan ako. It was a wonderful experience filled w/ happy memories. Hindi man sila naging sa huli, sigurado ako that they will have a special place in their hearts for each other. Their paths crossed for a reason. Hugs #ADNFAM 💚 #ALDUBatADNAlamin ” @troobie_md tweeted.

Maine, also known as “Yaya Dub”, rose to fame back-to-back with Alden in the improve split screen romance series KalyeSerye of the longest running noontime show Eat Bulaga.

The extraordinary loveteam created social media history when their followers produced #AlDubEBTamangPanahon the most-used hashtag within 24 hours, collecting 41 million tweets.

About Post Author

PN Staff

See author's posts

    - Advertisement by Google -
    Previous articleLalaking nagmaneho ng lasing, patay matapos maaksidente ang motorsiklo
    Next articleBLACKPINK, Girls’ Generation, 2NE1, and Wonder Girls join list of “Best Girl Groups of All Time” by Us Weekly
    PN Staff

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR