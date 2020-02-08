Waiter caught in the act of stealing items from village store

Palawa Provincial Police Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Capt. Ric Ramos identified him as Arjohn E. Edenden, 19, waiter, and resident of Sitio Montevista, Brgy. San Fernando in this municipality.

EL NIDO, Palawan — Responding police authorities to a robbery incident here arrested early Thursday morning a suspect who was caught in the act stealing various items from a store in Barangay Maligaya.

Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Capt. Ric Ramos identified him as Arjohn E. Edenden, 19, waiter, and resident of Sitio Montevista, Brgy. San Fernando in this municipality.

Edenden was arrested for stealing cash and items amounting to P7,700 from the store owned by businesswoman Normisa Macatanggong Langco, 23. He reportedly stole 3 pieces of t-shirts, 3 pieces of sando, 3 pieces of male shirts, and P5,000 cash.

Ramos said some of the items were recovered from his possession.

Langco said that about 4 a.m. on February 6, she saw Edenden in the act of stealing the items from her store. He then fled but was arrested shortly by the police.

